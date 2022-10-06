WATCH: Shardul Thakur Outfoxes South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma With a Jaffa in 1st ODI

Team India pacer Shardul Thakur produced an absolute peach of a delivery to get the better of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma in the first ODI match in Lucknow. Shardul returned to the Indian team after missing out on Asia Cup and the recent T20I series against Australia and South Africa. The right-arm pacer has also missed a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

On the last ball of 15th over, Shardul bowled a ‘jaffa’ which completely outfoxed the Proteas captain. The 30-year-old pitched it slightly up and it nipped back in to breach Bavuma’s defence, who was dismissed for just 8. The South Africa skipper has been going through a lean patch as earlier, he scored just three runs in the T20I series against India.

Shardul also dismissed South Africa opener Janneman Malan to break the crucial opening stand. Malan and Quinton de Kock put up a 49-run stand to give the visitors a solid start, however, Shardul with a change of pacer got the better of the right-hander to dismiss him on 22.

Earlier, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl in the first ODI in Lucknow.

The match has been reduced to 40 overs per side, with each bowler to bowl a maximum of eight overs. The first power-play will be of first eight overs, followed by 24 overs of second power-play and last eight overs of third power-play.

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan said his decision of electing to bowl first came from seeing the moisture on the pitch due to a lengthy rain delay. “We would like to field first as there is a bit of moisture on the wicket and we want to exploit that. We got six batters and five bowlers playing. In the bowlers, we have two spinners and three pacers.”



India vs South Africa Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

