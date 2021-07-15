Watch: Shikhar Dhawan And Prithvi Shaw Team up For a Rendition of Kishore Kumar’s Classic Song ‘Yeh Sham Mastani’

India captain Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are having a fun time on Sri Lanka tour and their latest Instagram reel shows just how multi-talented the duo is. The pair, expected to open the innings for India during the Sri Lanka matches, on Thursday collaborated for a musical session.

While Dhawan played the flue, Shaw was singing legendary singer Kishor Kumar’s famous song ‘Ye Sham Mastani’.

“Thursday tunes featuring our in-house superstar singer Prithvi Shaw,” Dhawan captioned the reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

The post soon went viral on the social media platform as the fans began praising them for their effort and song selection.

Responding to the post a fan wrote, “Oh My God… I love You Gabbar… You are so talented.”

Heaping praises on Shaw for his voice, a cricket enthusiast compared his singing with his batting. “Prithvi Shaw’s singing is as good as his batting,” wrote another user.

However, this is not the first time when Dhawan has left his fans spellbound with his musical talent. Earlier, on Father’s day, Dhawan had dedicated a song to his father.

“Happy Fathers Day Papa, I can always see how proud you are of me when I’m playing music for you and it’s a great feeling as a son to make your father proud,” Dhawan had captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Dhawan is set to lead the Men in Blue for the first time in his career in the upcoming white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka. The first game of the six-match long tour will be played on Sunday, July 18 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The tournament was earlier slated to kick off on July 13. However, it was pushed back by five days due to the COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here