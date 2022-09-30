Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Has a New Partner in Crime For His Instagram Reels

India opener Shikhar Dhawan never fails to entertain, whether he is on or off the field. While the batter plies his trade with style, Dhawan’s social media presence is equally impressive. The cricketer often shares hilarious content, leaving friends, teammates, and followers in splits. Today is just another day of Dhawan entertaining us with his antics. For the latest video, his partner in crime was none other than all-rounder Washington Sundar, who added a South Indian touch to the video. Not only fans but India wicket-keeper and batter Dinesh Karthik was also left in splits after watching the duo together.

Also Read | IND vs SA: BCCI Names Mohammed Siraj As Replacement for Jasprit Bumrah In T20I Squad

The video opens with Washington Sundar giving a head massage to Shikhar Dhawan, while the batter is mouthing a South Indian dialogue, playing in the background. Moments later, the all-rounder also joins Dhawan. “South mein rehke south dialogue toh banta hi hai,” read the caption posted with the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)



Fans were impressed with Dhawan and Sundar’s hilarious clip. Dinesh Karthik also dropped a series of laughing emoticons in the comment section. So far, the video has stacked over 5 lakh views.

Previously, Shikhar Dhawan teamed up with Ravindra Jadeja to share another laughing treat. In the clip, Dhawan could be seen dancing in joy. Jadeja, who was sitting next to him, perfectly lip-syncs to the famous Bollywood dialogue “Iski shaadi karwa dijiye, zimmedari ayegi to sudhar jayeja. (Get him married. Once he gets responsibilities, he will come on track).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)



“Nahi nahi, abhi nahi thoda karo intezaar (No No, not right now. Wait for a while)”, Dhawan captioned the post. The video, which amassed over 14 million views, attracted hilarious responses from fans. Dhawan’s teammates Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, along with Surya Kumar Yadav, and Harbhajan Singh dropped their reaction to the video.

Exclusive | There is a Desperate Need For Virat Kohli to do Well, TV Ratings Will Go Down If he Doesn’t: Graeme Swann

Meanwhile, Dhawan is gearing up to lead the India side in the three-match home ODI series against South Africa. While the full squad announcement is still awaited, the southpaw is confirmed to be the captain, with Sanju Samson his expected deputy. The members of India’s T20 World Cup squad will be rested for the series and we could see young players getting a chance in the format.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here