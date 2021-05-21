WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan Plays Flute, Urges Fans to Stay Calm in These Tough Times

Shikhar Dhawan is known to entertain his fans be it with his bat or flute! In these tough times where the whole country is affected by the second wave of Covid-19, Dhawan played a flute to a famous ghazal of Jagjit Singh. He also shared a scenic view from his appartment. He urged his followers to “stay calm and stay positive” amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. “Music for the soul, stay calm, stay positive. Can you guess the song?” Dhawan captioned the video on Instagram.

Dhawan Asks Fans to Stay Home

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday asked fans to “stay at home” as the country continues to struggle against the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Dhawan, who was part of the Delhi Capitals’ squad during the now suspended 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), also shared a snap of himself from his balcony and termed it “shadow batting.” In the picture, Dhawan is standing opposite to the light with a bat in his hand.

Prior to the suspension of the cash-rich league, Dhawan was leading the batting chart of IPL. He amassed 380 runs in IPL from eight games with the help of three fifties at a strike rate of 134.27 and at an impressive average of 54.28. The cricketer also struck 43 fours and eight sixes. Dhawan’s highest score of the season was 92, which came against Punjab Kings in the 11th match of the IPL. Delhi won the match by six wickets.

Overall, Dhawan has played 184 games in IPL and scored 5577 runs at an average of 35.29 and a strike rate of 127.36. The southpaw has scored 44 fifties and two hundreds in 14 seasons of IPL.Delhi Capitals was leading the IPL table with 12 points in their kitty when the tournament was suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI). Delhi played eight games this season and won six of them while losing two.

