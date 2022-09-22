Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Puts on his Dancing shoes, Aces Hook Steps of Bollywood Songs

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan never fails to entertain, be it on the pitch or off it. On Wednesday, Dhawan shared an amusing reel on Instagram, where he was seen completing a challenge.

He had to guess famous Bollywood songs from the late 90s and perform their signature hook steps. Dhawan absolutely aced the trend, performing flawlessly on popular numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, Aati Kya Khandala, Mujhko Kya Hua Hai, and Oh Oh Jaane Jaana.

“All-time Bollywood favourites,” he wrote in the caption.

Dhawan is currently enjoying his time-off from cricket and spending some quality time with friends and family.

The opener will return to the field for the ODI series against South Africa.

He will also be expected to lead India in the absence of India’s full-time skipper Rohit Sharma who will be busy with T20 world cup preparations.

Dhawan hasn’t played T20I cricket for India since July 2021 and wasn’t picked for India’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

The 36-year-old, who is a mainstay in India’s ODI line-up, recently said in an interview that he wants to do well in the forthcoming ICC 2023 World Cup, slated to take place in India. He added that the upcoming World Cup keeps him motivated and he constantly strives to look after his fitness to stay in fine shape and sustain his form.

“The 2023 World Cup keeps driving me, but it is more my love for sports and my dedication to the game. I make sure that I keep my fitness always on top and keep working hard – whether it’s working on my skill or on my fitness or even my emotional wellbeing. I maintain consistency to grasp every chance of improvement, and I am looking forward to the World Cup,” Dhawan told NDTV.

