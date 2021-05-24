Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Turns Poet; Delhi Capitals Calls His Performance ‘Soulful’

Following the suspensions of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is trying his hand at new things. A day after showing off his musical talent, Dhawan turned poetic recently as he recited Wasim Barelvi’s famous poem — Khud ko manwane ka hunar mujko bhe aata hai, main vo katra hoon samandar mere ghr aata haia–in a video.

The short clip was shared by the official Instagram handle of Delhi based IPL outfit.

The video garnered more than 14k likes on Insta.Earlier on Saturday, Dhawan had shared a video of himself playing the flute. In the short clip, Dhawan was playing Jagjit Singh’s famous song,Hothon Se Chulo Tum.

Dhawan was traded to Delhi from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2019. He scored 520 runs in IPL 2019 as Delhi reached the playoff stage of the cash-rich league after seven years. He bettered his own performance next season as he scored 618 runs in IPL 2020.

Prior to the postponement of IPL 2021, Dhawan was in brilliant form as he scored 283 runs at a staggering average of 54.28. The deferment of the cash-rich league was announced on May 4 after an emergency meeting between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council (IPL GC). BCCI’s decision came after several players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus inside IPL bio-bubble.

Delhi had a terrific run in IPL this season. They were leading the IPL table with 12 points when the suspension was announced.

DC started their campaign with a thumping seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In their next match, Delhi were beaten at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three wickets.

After that, the Rishabh Pant outfit won their next three encounters before losing to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one run. However, DC soon bounced back from the defeat as they hammered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next two games to go top of the table.

