Watch: Shikhar Dhawan’s Heartwarming Reunion With His Son Zoravar Leaves Social Media Mesmerised

Shikhar Dhawan surely knows how to delight his fans. Whether it is through his blistering strokeplay on the field or his social media presence. The veteran cricketer is popular for posting engrossing content on Instagram. Dhawan posted an Instagram Reels of him meeting his son after a long gap. In the video, Dhawan can be seen reveling in the company of his son, Zoravar. The song Tu Jo Mila in the background perfectly captures the flow of emotion during the father-son duo’s reunion.

Dhawan’s Reels has gone viral on social media with over 1.6 million views and still counting.

Soon after the video was posted online, fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. Many dropped heart emojis and professed their love for the talismanic batter.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan also reacted to Dhawan’s post and dropped a heart emoji. Zoravar is Dhawan’s only child from his marriage to Ayesha Mukherjee. They got divorced after eight years of marriage and parted ways in September 2021.

Zoravar now stays with his mother in Australia. But Dhawan manages to spend some quality time with his son despite his hectic schedule.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the Indian side in the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The southpaw was also named the new captain of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan will replace Mayank Agarwal as the skipper of the Mohali-based franchise in the 2023 edition of the IPL.

Punjab Kings announced the captaincy change on Twitter and wrote,

“Gabbar will be at the Shikhar for Punjab Kings! Sher Squad, welcome your Skipper, Jatt Ji!."

Mayank Agarwal had an average season with the bat and couldn’t produce the desired results for Punjab Kings. Mayank was released for auction by Punjab.

Therefore, Punjab Kings bosses have now given the reigns to Shikhar Dhawan. The experience of his recent captaincy assignments for the Indian team in the 50-over will surely help Dhawan. The veteran cricketer led Team India in the recent ODI series against South Africa. A young Team India, led by Dhawan, registered a 2-1 victory over the Proteas.

