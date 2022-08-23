WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's Hilarious Response When A Fan Asked For His Shirt During 3rd ODI

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan had a hilarious response to a fan who asked him for his shirt. In the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe, a fan in the stadium was holding a banner stating ‘Shikhar Can I Have Yo Shirt’. The broadcasters panned the camera on the fan several times.

Dhawan scored 40 runs off 68 balls in the final ODI and got dismissed by Brad Evans. After getting out, Dhawan was seen sitting in the pavilion and when the broadcasters panned the camera on the fan with focus on Dhawan, the southpaw reacted by pulling his shirt off which he actually didn’t completely. However, the 36-year-old didn’t bat with his own jersey and was wearing a number 54 shirt – which Shardul Thakur wears usually.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan who were sitting near Dhawan at that moment, shared a laugh when that happened.

The 36-year-old scored 154 runs in three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe at a sublime average of 77.00.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s maiden ODI hundred outshined Sikandar Raza’s hard-fought sixth ODI century as India survived a scare to win the third and final ODI by 13 runs and complete a 3-0 series sweep of Zimbabwe.

After Gill’s top-class 130 off 97 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six took India to 289-8, Zimbabwe were down and out in the run chase at 169-7. In came Raza and he slammed 115 off 95 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, to bring Zimbabwe on the verge of a huge victory.

Raza also shared a 104-run stand off 79 balls with Brad Evans (28), who had earlier taken his maiden five-for in ODI cricket, 5-54 in ten overs, as a boisterous home crowd cheered them on.



Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bar first. Dhawan started the innings on a strong note with some cracking shots but soon after Rahul’s departure, his strike rate dipped a bit

Veteran Dhawan also completed 6500 runs in ODI cricket during his calm and composed 81*-run knock in the first ODI. He has now scored 6647 runs in 155 innings and has a bright chance to hit the fastest 7000 runs for India in ODIs. Virat Kohli is currently leading the tally for India as he reached the milestone in 161 innings.

