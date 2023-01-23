WATCH: Shoaib Malik Turns Back Clock to Play a Sensational Knock in Bangladesh Premier League

Veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik turned back the clock to play a scintillating 75-run knock off just 45 deliveries for Rangpur Riders against Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League on Monday. Malik, who has been out of favour with the Pakistan team, displayed his batting prowess on Monday to help his team register a clinical victory at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

The veteran batter came out to bat in the middle at a tricky stage as Rangpur were two down for just 26 but Malik took the charge and rebuilt the innings. He shared a crucial 105-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai.

Malik remained unbeaten after facing 45 balls which was laced with 5 sixes and as many fours as he batted with a strike rate of 166.67. While Omarzai smashed 42 runs off 24 balls during which he struck 1 four and 4 sixes to put pressure back on Chattogram bowlers.

Malik has so far hit two half-centuries in the ongoing edition of BPL. He is at the fourth spot in the leading run-scorer of the season with 225 runs from six innings at an average of 56.25.

A fan also uploaded a short video of Malik’s knock which was filled with his exciting shots all around the park.

Malik was named Player of the Match as Rangpur Riders beat Chattogram Challengers by 55 runs in Dhaka.

Premier pacer Haris Rauf ran riot with the ball and claimed three wickets for Riders as Chattogram were bundled out for 124 in just 16.3 overs.

Chattogram skipper Shuvagata put up a fight and scored 31-ball 52 but he did not got much support from the other end as Riders won the match by a margin of 55 runs. With the third win of the season, Rangpur Riders are currently placed at the third spot in points table,

