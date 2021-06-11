WATCH - Shocking Scenes, Shakib Al Hasan Kicks and Throws Stumps After Arguing With Umpire

In shocking scenes from Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League, star Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan was seen kicking and uprooting the stumps while arguing with the on-field umpire after an lbw decision went against him. The incident happened in the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited. Shakib, playing for Mohammedan, appealed for an lbw against Mushfiqur Rahim, his Bangladesh teammate. When the decision was overturned, Shakib charges to the umpire and kicks the stumps in frustration.

Shit Shakib..! You cannot do this. YOU CANNOT DO THIS. #DhakaLeague It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/WPlO1cByZZ— Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

Soon after, Shakib once again loses his cool and uproots the stumps and throws them away while arguing with the umpire when play was called off in the sixth over, with one ball remaining to end the over.

One more… Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these… Chih… pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ— Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

Shakib, captain of Mohammedan, had made 37 off 27 as the team posted 145 for 6 batting first. In response, Abahani were 31 for 3 in 5.5 overs when rain stopped play.

Shakib has given Pakistan Super League a miss for this tournament. It remains to be seen what disciplinary action Bangladesh will take for Shakib’s shocking actions.

Shakib was banned by ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches by an alleged Indian bookie during the Indian Premier League and in a tri-series involving Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. He returned from the ban and played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

He will, however, not be a part of the KKR side in the remainder of the IPL in UAE as the Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided against giving an NOC.

