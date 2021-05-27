Watch: Shreyas Iyer Hops on Viral Internet Trend With His Dog Betty

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who recently shared pictures of his dog Bettyon Thursday, May 28, hopped on a viral internet trend involving the labrador pet. This new trend asks the ownersto run in opposite directions and record their pet’s reaction.The 26-year-old batsman posted his hilarious attempt videofeaturing sister Shresta and pet dog Bettyon his Instagram account.

The video starts with Shreyas and Shresta standing on a street with Betty in between them. A voice asked the two to run in opposite directions to see who the dog “loves more”.

When both Shreyas and Shresta follow the narrator’s order, Betty is left confused for a moment. However, the pet labrador soon runs towards Shresta, making her win this trend.

Shreyas, on the other hand, captioned the video, “And when the camera’s, she runs in the opposite direction.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

The sweet video garnered immense love from the cricketer’s followers who flooded the comment box with heart-eye and fire emojis.A user asked Shreyas to “just accept his defeat”, and accompanied it with a laughing emoji.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana called it a liar.Recently, the middle-order batsman had posted two pictures with Betty, and called the labrador pet his “pom pom”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

Shreyas is currently recovering from a shoulder injury he gotduring the series against England earlier this year. He underwent a surgery last month and updated on social media that he will be back on the field in no time.

The former Delhi Capitals skipper had to also miss out on the unfinished Indian Premier League season that was suspended midway due to Covid-19.Under his captaincy, DC had reached the IPL final last year for the first time. However, the franchise did extremely well even this year despite his absence. DC is on top of the scoreboard with six wins in eight matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here