Watch: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Freak’ Workout Video on Instagram

Shreyas Iyer has started his training for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Iyer, who missed the first leg of this year’s IPL due to a shoulder injury, is ready to move heaven and earth to regain his fitness. In the short clip on Instagram, Iyer could be seen doing push-up exercises by using weights. “Yes, imma ‘Freak’,” the Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer wrote in the caption.

Iyer’s stunt with the weights soon created a buzz on the internet as fitness enthusiasts heaped praises on the 26-year-old for his daring efforts. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also made an appearance in the comment box of Iyer’s post and wrote, “Whoa.”

Responding to the post, actress Saiyami Kher wrote, “Crazy.” Model-turned-actress Karishma Tanna dropped two fire emojis in her reaction.

Iyer also inspired a few ‘fitness freaks’ with his workout and one of them was Kannada actress Daksha Nagarkar. “Going to try this,” Nagarkar wrote on the post.

Shreyas Iyer reached Dubai last Saturday, August 14, to give himself a head start before the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad reaches the UAE.

Iyer, who led Delhi in the IPL last year, will return to field duties in September after nearly six months. Iyer was ruled out from the first leg of IPL 2021 after injuring his shoulder in March during England’s tour of India. He underwent shoulder surgery on April 8, a day before the first phase of IPL kicked off, and now after five months of intense rehabilitation, he is ready to make an impact for his side.

