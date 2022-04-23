Watch: Shubman Gill Imitates Sunil Narine's Bowling Action in the Nets - WATCH

Ahead of the match against his former IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill did some special bowling practice in the net. The 22-year-old was seen trying to replicate the bowling action of Sunil Narine. Gill perfectly imitated the West Indies spinner’s ball hiding technique.

Gill used to open innings with Sunil Narine during his early days with KKR. In the clip, Gill says that while he is good at copying other players as well, but he likes Narine’s action the most.

Gill who had a good start to his IPL 2022 campaign has struggled to carry the momentum in recent encounters. The opener was dismissed for a duck in the last game against Chennai Super Kings. He will be eager to return to form with a good knock against his former team. In his six innings in this IPL season, Shubman Gill has scored a total of 200 runs with an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 151.52. This included a high score of 86 against the Punjab Kings.

Gujarat and Kolkata will be seen locking horns for the time in the tournament during Saturday’s afternoon game. While Kolkata Knight Riders will be coming into the contest with consecutive defeats in their last three matches, Gujarat are the in-form side in the tournament. The Hardik Pandya-led side has lost only one of their six matches and is currently placed at number two in the points table.

Kolkata has struggled to continue its winning momentum after early success in the tournament. With six points from their seven games, the team is presently at number seven on IPL points table.

Kolkata heavily depends on the spin bowling of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy and will be hoping for the duo to click against Gujarat. In this IPL season, Narine has picked 6 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 23.50 and an economy rate of 5.04. While the Caribbean veteran has had a decent run in the current season of IPL, Varun has struggled to replicate his last year’s form. He has picked just four wickets while giving runs at an economy rate close to 9 runs per over.

