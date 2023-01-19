WATCH: Shubman Gill Reacts as Fans Chant 'Sara, Sara' in Front of him During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Shubman Gill was the star of the show as Team India defeated New Zealand by 12 runs in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 19, and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Having smashed a century in his previous outing against Sri Lanka as the Men in Blue sealed the ODI series 3-0, Gill combined with Virat Kohli who hit an unbeaten 166-run knock to inspire India to a historic 317-run win.

The 23-year-old continued his red-hot scoring streak as he notched a double hundred to further cement his place in the Indian side as an opener.

There’s an interesting incident that took place during the first ODI. While fans would have enjoyed Gill’s blitzkrieg, some fans started to chant ‘Sara, Sara’ as the youngster came to field near the boundary ropes.

ALSO READ| Exclusive: Hardik Pandya Frontrunner for ODI Captaincy After Rohit Sharma

A video of the incident has been going crazy viral on social media, with the opener opting to simply play down the fans’ antics by waving toward them.

Watch:

For the unversed, Gill has been linked to both Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar as well as Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan in the past.

While there has been no confirmation about his relationship, Shubman did give a rather interesting reply when quizzed if he’s dating Sara Ali Khan on a chat show.

On the Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, Gill was quizzed by the host Sonam whether he was dating Sara to which he replied, “Maybe."

ALSO READ| Cricket News Live Updates: MS Dhoni Resumes Training Ahead of IPL 2023; Hardik Pandya Frontrunner for ODI Captaincy

The host further pressed him saying," Sara da sara sach bolo please (Please tell us the whole truth)" and he replied, “Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not."

The opener smashed 208 runs in just 149 balls, his inning was laced with 19 boundaries and 9 sixes.

He helped India put up a massive 349 run total on the board, and in reply the New Zealand side could only manage 337 runs, falling agonizingly short of a successful run-chase.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here