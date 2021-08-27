WATCH: Shubman Gill Wins Kolkata Knight Riders’ Six-hitting Contest Ahead of Andre Russell & Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stars including their skipper Eoin Morgan, all-rounder Andre Russell, opener Shubman Gill and wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik were involved in a unique six-hitting contest. The six-hitting contest was organised in three parts and at the end of the final round, surprisingly Shubman won the battle ahead of the likes of Russell and Morgan.

The video was shared by the official Instagram handle of KKR. “Catch the final episode of Might of the Knights to know who’s powered his way to the winner’s list this time,” KKR captioned the video on the photo and video sharing application.

“Not too far from this being a familiar sight,” KRR added.

The competition was organised by the Kolkata-based outlet to find out the biggest six-hitter in their ranks. They also used a power meter to get the precise result and interestingly Gill surpassed Russell to win the challenge. While Gill scored 1722 points in the challenge, Russell managed to scored just 1425 points.

Surprisingly, England’s limited-overs skipper Morgan, who is known for his six-hitting prowess, finished at the last spot with 1201 points.

At the end of the final round; here is how the leader board looked:

Shubman Gill – 1722 points

Andre Russell – 1425 points

Dinesh Karthik – 1306 points

Nitish Rana – 1204 points

Eoin Morgan – 1201 points

Earlier, at the end of the second round of the event, the Caribbean all-rounder was leading the leader board ahead of Gill.

Here is the scorecard after the second round:

Andre Russell – 903 points

Shubman Gill – 798 points

Dinesh Karthik – 715 points

Eoin Morgan – 663 points

Nitish Rana – 419 points

Russell was also leading the table at the end of the first round:

Andre Russell – 360 points

Shubman Gill – 303 points

Dinesh Karthik – 267 points

Eoin Morgan – 198 points

Nitish Rana – 225 points

Meanwhile, Kolkata will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 20 in their first match in the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

