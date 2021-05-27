Watch: 'Shut the Noise' - India Women Sweat it Out in Gym Ahead of England Tour

Indian women team’s United Kingdom-bound players on Thursday hit the gym ahead of their all-format tour of England. The video of the same was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) women. In the short clip, the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Poonam Yadav and Jhulan Goswami could be seen sweating it out inside the gymnasium to getmatch ready for their upcoming series.

Team India is currently in quarantine in BCCI’s Mumbai bio-bubble. After serving the two-week quarantine, they would fly out to England on June 2, where they would again undergo ten day-isolation period.

India will kickstart the England tour with a one-off Test against England in Bristol on June 16. After the solidarity Test, they would lock-horns in three-match One Day International (ODI) and as many T20I series. The limited-overs leg would start on June 27.

While the senior pro Mithali would lead Team India in Test and ODIs, Harmanpreet would take over the reins for the T20I series.This is also Indian women’s first international foreign tour after the ICC Women’s World Cup 2020 in Australia.

Earlier on May 19, BCCI had announced the annual central contracts for Indian women for 2020-21. The new contract would be valid from October 2020 to September 2021. While 22 players were awarded the contract last year by the Indian cricket board, BCCI has downsized the list to 19 for 2020-21.

Only India’s T20 skipper Harmanpreet, her deputy Smriti Mandhana and spinner Poonam received Grade A contract.Veda Krishnamurthy, Ekta Bisht, Anuja Patil and Dayalan Hemalatha were among the players dropped from BCCI’s contract.

On the other hand, teenage sensation Shafali Verma along with Punam Raut and Rajeshwari Gayakwad were promoted to Grade B from C.Veteran Indian stars Jhulanand Mithali were also handed the Grade B contract.

