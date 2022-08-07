Watch: Skipper Rohit Sharma's Special Gesture for the Indian Fans Present in the Stadium in Florida

Rohit made the day even more special for the Indian fans present at the ground in Florida to watch the fourth T20I against the West Indies by shaking their hands and thanking them for their support.

After India sealed the five-match series with an unassailable 3-1 lead, the Indian captain made a point to walk up to the fans based in the stands and express his gratitude for coming in large numbers despite a very early morning start to the game.

The fans, despite the fact that the match started at 10:30 in the morning, filled the stands and cheered for Rohit Sharma & company. The fans were eager to see the Indian captain up close and shake hands with him. Rohit ran through in a straight line, patting everybody’s hand.

Fans were so eager to give @ImRo45 a high five after @BCCI India’s win over @windiescricket in Florida today that a small crush of fans fell through a barricade in the west side grandstand. They were too happy to be hurt. pic.twitter.com/fLyyZdjM3k — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) August 6, 2022

It was a perfect weekend for the NRIs in and around Florida, as India first scored 191 for 5 with useful knocks from Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (33 off 16 balls), and a cameo from Axar Patel (20 not out off 8 balls).

Rohit’s new approach in powerplay might not have produced many big knocks save a half-century but he is certainly showing the way with positive intent upfront.

The Caribbean side were going to need one of their top-order to score big to have any chance of overhauling India’s score, but it never eventuated as West Indies continually lost wickets and never seriously threatened the victory target.

Brief scores: India 191/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 33, Rishabh Pant 44, Sanju Samson 30 not out; Obed McCoy 2/66, Alzarri Joseph 2/29) beat West Indies 132 in 19.1 overs (Avesh Khan 2/17, Axar Patel 2/48, Arshdeep Singh 3/12, Ravi Bishnoi 2/27) by 59 runs.

