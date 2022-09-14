Watch: Smriti Mandhana Sends England Bowlers on a Leather Hunt to Score a Match-winning 79*

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana produced an elegant knock in a must-win contest against England on Tuesday that helped her team to stay alive in the three-match T20I series. Chasing 143 at the County Ground in Derby, Mandhana crafted a magnificent 79 off 53, an innings comprising 13 fours that was enough for India to overhaul the target in 16.4 Overs for an eight-wicket win.

The win came after India lost the series opener by eight wickets in trying conditions with their captain Harmanpreet Kaur complaining about the wet conditions but she was confident of bouncing back.

And bounce they did in style thanks to Mandhana and Harmanpreet herself contributing with a solid unbeaten 29 off 23, an innings laced with four fours.

Watch highlights of Mandhana’s sparkling innings below:

Mandhana said it was expectedly happy with her performance and said she enjoyed batting in England’s weather. “We were keen to come back stronger and level the series. I was pushing myself and happy that I could contribute to the victory. Good weather to bat (in England), before the CWG games, I think I found the going touch,” Smriti said after the match.

Mandhana also praised her opening partner Shafali Verma who she said has matured enough to know which bowler to target now unlike her early days.

“Two years back, she (Shafali) perhaps was just trying to dominate, but she now knows whom to target and to respect good bowling. The good thing is we can both take advantage of the batting powerplay, whoever is in good touch takes the lead in doing so,” Mandhana said.

Mandhana and Harmanpreet stitched an unbroken 69-run stand for the third wicket which guided India over the line.

“Whenever we bat together (Harmanpreet and Smriti), we have the confidence, we can calculate the approach well, the right-left combination is always a positive for us,” the India skipper said.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played on Thursday at the same venue.

After the T20Is, the two teams will square off in a three-match ODI series starting September 18.

