Watch: Smriti Mandhana Shares Her Quirky 'Morning Rituals'

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, who opens for the women’s team, on Wednesday, posted a throwback video of her “morning rituals” on social media. The 24-year-old shared an old video on Instagram of her driving a roller on green grass. The young talent has more than four million followers on the platform.

The fiery batsman was recently vaccinated against Covid-19, and had updated her fans about the same. Mandhana posted her picture of getting the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and also appealed to everyone to get vaccinated.

Mandhana is part of the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of England where both the teams will compete in three ODIs, as many T20Is, and one-off Test. The series will start on June 16 with the Test match and culminate on July 15 with the third and final T20I match. The Indian contingent is expected to fly soon to the UK for the full-fledged tour.

Mandhana, who made her ODI debut in 2013, is also among the three players of the women’s senior team to get Grade A contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The other two in the annual contract (September 2020-October 2021) are T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav. All the three players will get Rs 50 lakh each during the period.

Whereas the Grade B comprised experienced players like ODI captain Mithali Raj and bowler Jhulan Goswami. 10 players are in the category and will receive remuneration of Rs 30 lakh each.

While Grade C has six players, including young pacer Arundhati Reddy, who will be given Rs 10 lakh each for the period between September 2020 and October 2021.

Mandhana has so far appeared in 51 ODIs for India, and has hit more than 2,025 runs in her one-day career with an impressive average of 43.08. While her outings in 75 T20Is has brought 1,716 runs, and she has struck 12 half-centuries.

