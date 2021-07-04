WATCH - Smriti Mandhana Grabs a Stunner to Dismiss Nat Sciver in Third ODI

Ever since her debut in 2014, Smriti Mandhana has become one of the most prominent members of the Indian team. She is a brilliant batter at the top of the order, and is a superb fielder too. On Saturday, in the third ODI against England, she grabbed a stunner that helped India gain the momentum to bowl England for 219.

It was on the bowling of Deepti Sharma that Nat Sciver danced down the track and took the aerial route. The ball seemed to have cleared all the fielders for a brief moment, but Mandhana’s full-stretch dive to her left one and all stunned. Sciver was finally dismissed one run short of her fifty.

Meanwhile, India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women’s cricket across formats, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards here on Saturday. Mithali achieved the feat during the third and final inconsequential ODI against hosts England while chasing 220 for a consolation win.

As far as the match is concerned, England, who were put into bat, were cruising along at 151/3 in the 34th over with contributions from Heather Knight (46 off 71 balls), Natalie Sciver (49 off 59 balls) and Lauren Winfield Hill (36 off 52 balls).

However, quick wickets towards the end of the innings pushed England women to the back-foot.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma was the most successful of the bowlers, picking three wickets for 47 runs while Jhulan Goswami (1/31), Shikha Pandey (1/42), Poonam Yadav (1/43), Sneh Rana (1/31) and Harmanpreet Kaur (1/24) picked a wicket apiece.

The match has been reduced to 47 overs a side due to delayed start due to rains.

