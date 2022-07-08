WATCH: Sourav Ganguly Rings In 50th birthday With Family, Friends In London

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who turned 50 on Friday, celebrated his birthday with family and friends in London.

In a viral video on social media, Ganguly can be seen dancing near the iconic London Eye with his loved ones. He was seen busting some moves on famous Bollywood songs.

And that's how @SGanguly99 welcomed his 50th birthday with daughter Sana on the streets of #London ! #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/lEZtA0Am7Z — ইন্দ্রজিৎ | INDRAJIT (@iindrojit) July 8, 2022

While the BCCI chief can be seen enjoying his heart out with his friends and wife Dona Ganguly, his daughter Sana can be seen sitting on the sidewalk, but later Ganguly insists his daughter join him, after which they all dance together.

In another picture on social media, the former captain can be seen with his former teammate and legend Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, and secretary Jay Shah among others on his birthday.

In an international career spanning more than a decade, Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, scoring close to 19,000 runs in international cricket and plundering 38 centuries. In ODIs, he is fourth on the list of players with the most centuries for India, behind Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Under his captaincy, Indian cricket reached monumental heights, with wins over the then mighty Australians. With Ganguly at the helm. India stopped Australia’s streak of 16 straight Test wins with a memorable win in Kolkata, a series which India famously won 2-1.

In the years to come, Ganguly led India to a Natwest Trophy win in 2002, a World Cup final in 2003 and a historic Test and ODI series win in Pakistan.

