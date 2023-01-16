WATCH: South Africa's Madison Landsman Bags First-ever Hat-trick of U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

The ongoing Under 19 Women’s T20 World saw the tournament’s first-ever hat-trick on Monday when hosts South Africa took on Scotland in Benoni. Spinner Madison Landsman stole the show with a magnificent feat that help her team beat Scotland by 44 runs.

After being asked to bat first, the Proteas were pushed to the ropes at 20/4 and again at 43/6. However, Kayla Reyneke’s superb 49-ball 53 helped the hosts pile up a competitive total of 112/7. In reply, the Scottish teens went off to a decent start in the chase but their attempt to amplify the innings resulted in a slump of wickets.

Then came the 15th over when Landsman grabbed the eyeballs with her heroics, shifting the momentum to South Africa’s favour. Her first victim was Maryam Faisal who looked to pull a flighted delivery but couldn’t connect properly. The ball went straight up in the air and wicketkeeper Karabo Meso took an easy catch.

Off the next delivery, Niamh Muir smashed through the off side but hit it straight to Proteas skipper Oluhle Siyo at extra cover. Landsman completed her hat-trick off the 4th delivery of the over after cleaning up Orla Montgomery for a golden duck. Three wickets on the trot ended Scottish hopes of reaching the target.

Meanwhile, Team India continued their winning spree in the tournament. Skipper Shafali Verma cracked a blistering 78 while opener Shweta Sehrawat sparkled with an unbeaten 74 as India outplayed UAE by 122 runs. The Indian bowlers then restricted UAE to 97 for five, the result showing the gulf between the two sides. With the win, India have consolidated their top spot in Group D.

Invited to bat, Shafali, who has already played over 70 international matches for the senior team, including 51 T20Is, and Sehrawat, stitched a 111-run stand for the first wicket. Sehrawat made her intentions clear from the first over, and after playing two dots, she smacked three boundaries to plunder 12 runs.

