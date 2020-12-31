WATCH - Sreesanth Receives Kerala Cap in Presence of Teammates; Posts Video Online

So finally after serving a ban of seven years, pacer S Sreesanth will don the state colors, when he takes field for Kerala in the upcoming Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy beginning on January 10. The bowler was handed a ban for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing controversy in the IPL, but has displayed grit to force his way back into the state team.

His seven year ban ended in September this year. Earlier, he was included in the list of players for the local T20 event in Alappuzha this month.But the inaugural KCA President's Cup T20 was deferred as the KCA did not get the government nod due to the spread of coronavirus.

Sreesath also received the state cap in front of his teammates. The pacer posted the video online and wrote a caption,“There is nothing stronger than a broken man ,who has rebuilt himself..” Thnks a lot for all the Supoort nd love ..#Gods grace #humbled #cricket #keralacricketassociation #bcci #grateful #respect #love #bestisyettocome."

On the other hand, youngster Sanju Samson will lead the Kerala side in the upcoming tournament. Sachin Baby is his deputy. Besides, Sreesanth, Samson and Baby, the others are Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Nidheesh M D and Asif K M,Akshay Chandran, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal and Midhun S.

Four new faces—Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sreeroop M P, Midhun P K and Rojith KG have also been included.

