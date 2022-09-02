WATCH | Sri Lankan Players Mock Bangladesh with the ‘Naagin Dance’ After BAN’s Asia Cup 2022 Exit

There was no love lost between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as the two teams – struggling for form in T20Is recently – engaged in a war of words even before their virtual knockout clash on Thursday, which had the greats like Mahela Jayawardene getting involved. It all started with SL captain Dasun Shanaka’s comments in the pre-match press conference where he stated Bangladesh are easier opponents than Afghanistan because Bangladesh have only two quality bowlers, to which Bangladesh coach Khalid Mahmud retorted back saying that Bangladesh at least have two, Sri Lanka have none.

This followed a verbal spat that spilt over to the social sphere with former cricketer Jayawardene and Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne urging the five-time Aisa cup winners to put up a show worthy of their name, and that’s what the young SL brigade did with a thrilling two-wicket win in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai to knock Bangladesh out of the competition on Thursday.

But, this is not a bitter rivalry whose seeds were sown by Shanaka’s comments. In fact, it was way back in 2018, the last time Aisa Cup was played in the 50-over format, that Bangladesh had knocked out Sri Lanka from the competition in a hot-headed match and the Tigers celebrated the win with the now infamous ‘Naagin Dance’ – and who had joined in the fun then? – a certain Khalid Masood.

Sri Lanka Win Battle of Nerves to Enter Asia Cup Super Four

However, Sri Lanka gave it back to Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh after the memorable win with Chamika Karunaratne bringing out the Naagin Dance celebration – chuck that – the ‘Naagin dance’ mock against Bangladesh.

Sent into bat, Bangladesh scored 183 for seven but Sri Lankan overhauled the target with four balls to spare, reaching 184 for eight. For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis made 60, while skipper Dasun Shanaka scored 45. Ebadat Hossain was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 3/51.

Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with a 22-ball 39, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 38. Mosaddek Hossain propped up the total with 24 not out off 9 balls. Chamika Karunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga scalped 2/41.

