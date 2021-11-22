WATCH: Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva Gets Hit Wicket While Saving Himself From Getting Bowled

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva on Monday displayed an exemplary batting show against the West Indies in the ongoing first Test in Galle. Batting on the second day, the no.5 batter scored 61 runs off 95 balls with the help of five boundaries. But before he could notch the three figures, he lost his wicket in one of the rarest manners.

The incident happened in the 95th over when Shanon Gabriel bowled a short delivery and De Silva punched it back on the pitch. However, the extra bounce generated the bowler did the trick as it went on the stumps after hitting the ground.

In an attempt to save himself from getting bowled, De Silva used his bat to change the direction of the ball. Initially, the ball had hit the bat and continued moving towards the woodwork. In his second attempt to save himself, the batter disturbed went on to hit the leg stumps.

It was a bizarre way to lose a wicket and De Silva covered his face in disbelief.

Check out the video of the dismissal

In the Sri Lanka v West Indies Test match, Dhananjaya de Silva was dismissed hit wicket. The Cricinfo description is one thing. The vision is even better. #SLvWI pic.twitter.com/PIFmBV3UUH— Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) November 22, 2021

Prior to De Silva’s fine fifty, the opening duo of Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nisanka provided a dynamic to the Lankan innings with a 139-run partnership. The home team captain scored scored a magnificent 147 off 300 balls while his batting partner contributed with a 56 off 140 deliveries as the hosts posted 386 in the first innings.

West Indies pacer Roston Chase returned as the leading wicket-taker, picking five wickets in the innings. Jomel Warrican scalped three, while Gabriel picked two wickets from the innings.

