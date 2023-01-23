WATCH: Steve Smith Collects 16 Runs off 1 Legal Delivery During Big Bash League Clash Against Hobar Hurricanes

Premier batter Steve Smith continues his impressive form with the bat in the ongoing Big Bash League as he smashed 66 runs off 33 balls against Hobart Hurricanes to help Sydney Sixers consolidate their position at the second spot on the points table. The senior batter was named Player of the Match as Sixers won the match by 24 runs.

In the bizarre series of events, Smith collected 16 runs off just 1 legal delivery against Joel Paris in Hobart. It was the second over of the match and Smith smashed Paris for a six over mid-wicket which turned out to be a no-ball, the left-arm seamer failed to hold his nerves on the free-hit delivery as it went for wide down the leg side which wicketkeeper failed to grab and it ran away for a boundary. Smith hit the boundary on the legal free-hit delivery as a result 16 runs came off just one ball.

Also Read: ‘WIPL Will Open up Opportunities, People Will Watch More of Women’s Cricket’

15 runs off one legal delivery! 😵‍💫Steve Smith’s cashing in once again in Hobart 🙌#BucketBall #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/G3YiCbTjX7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2023

Riding on Smith’s half-century, Sixes posted 180/7 in 20 overs against Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Ben Dwarshuis also scored crucial 30 runs off 14 balls which was laced with 4 fours and one sixes. His quickfire knock helped Sixers post a challenging total on the scoreboard.

Also Read | Virat Kohli First Cricketer in History to Feature in ICC Test, T20I And ODI Team of The Year

In reply, Hurricanes were restricted to 156/8 as Zack Crawley was their leading run-getter with 49 runs off but he didn’t get much support from other batters. Big-hitter Tim David also tried to shift the momentum a bit in their favour with 24 runs off 13 balls as he hit four boundaries.

Earlier, Smith peeled off a second T20 century on the trot during what turned out to be a one-sided Sydney derby last Friday. He became just the second batter in the history of the league to score two successive hundreds. The Aussie batter has picked up great form with the bat ahead of the crucial Test series against India which will start next month.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here