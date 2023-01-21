Watch: Steven Smith Hits a Massive Six to Bring up His Second BBL Century in a Row

There is no stopping Steven Smith. The former Australia skipper seems to be in the T20 form of his life.

Smith, who plays for Sydney Sixers, peeled off a second T20 century on the trot during what turned out to be a one-sided Sydney derby in the ongoing BBL on Friday.

And with this, the Sydney Sixers cricketer became just the second batter in the history of the league to score two successive hundreds.

To bring up the milestone, Smith, while facing Usman Qadir, walloped a monstrous six over the long-on rope to reach the triple-digit mark against Sydney Thunder at the SCG.

The New South Welshman remained unbeaten after producing a blistering knockoff 66-ball 125. His innings comprised five boundaries and nine sixes.

Smith’s incredible six became a big talking point as the cricket fraternity lavished huge praise on the 33-year-old.

A social media user felt fortunate enough to witness Steven Smith’s exploits live. “Glad I am watching live. Smith You beauty man, some of the shots he is playing are crazy,” the comment read.

Glad I Am Watching Live❤️‍🔥Smith You Beauty Man😍, Some Of The Shots He Is Playing Are CRAZY!!!— Clash Academy (@ClashAcademyCoC) January 21, 2023

Another person branded Smith as a legend. “Hats off to legend Smith,” read the comment.

Hats off to legend SMITH ❤️❤️— Subrata Paul (@S2212P) January 21, 2023

One person voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “This guy has astonished everyone. He’s already a Test legend and now taking over a T20 league with back-to-back hundreds.”

This guy has astonished everyone. He's already a test legend and now taking over a T20 league with back to back hundreds.#SteveSmith #BBL12— Arjun (@iam_arjunk) January 21, 2023

Another person called for Steven Smith’s appointment as Australian cricket team’s captain once again. “Guy is a legend of the game. Bring him back as captain! Cummins has nothing on him,” the comment read.

Guy is a legend of the game. Bring him back as captain! Cummins has nothing on him— Justin (@Thisjust_in85) January 21, 2023

“Fantastic to watch,” wrote one Twitter user.

Fantastic to watch 😎🔥— Paul Hutchinson (@Ph65PauloDingle) January 21, 2023

Coming back to the game, Steven Smith’s phenomenal knock guided Sydney Sixers to a mammoth total of 187. Sydney Thunder had kicked off the game on a prolific note after Gurinder Sandhu dismissed Josh Philippe in the fourth over of the contest. However, Smith and Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques eventually forged a solid partnership of 155 to help their side in reaching a comfortable position.

Sydney Thunder, during the run chase, suffered a massive jolt as they were bundled out for a paltry total of 62. Only two Sydney Thunder batters- David Warner and Joel Davies- could manage to reach the double-digit.

Sydney Sixers spinner Steve O’Keefe bagged four wickets in the game to earn a convincing 125-run triumph for his side.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here