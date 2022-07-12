WATCH: Stump go Cartwheeling as Umesh Yadav Cleans up Worcestershire Batter To Bag his Maiden County Wicket

India speedster Umesh Yadav began his county stint remarkably, picking up his maiden wicket for Middlesex on Monday. The right-arm quick struck right away on his debut against Worcestershire during the County Championship Division Two match in Northwood.

Umesh was roped in by the club as a replacement for Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi. The latter had to return home for the preparations for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old tasted his first success at the County Championship by cleaning up Worcestershire’s left-handed batter Taylor Cornall for 11. Umesh bowled a pitched-up delivery while the batter looked to defend it. However, it found a way to sneak through the latter’s defence and rammed into the wickets.

The video of the dismissal was shared on Middlesex’s official Twitter handle.

“YADAV SENDS STUMPS FLYING. Take a look at @y_umesh’s first wicket in a Middlesex shirt More of the same to come throughout the summer,” the caption of the video read.

| YADAV SENDS STUMPS FLYING

Take a look at @y_umesh‘s first wicket in a Middlesex shirt More of the same to come throughout the summer #OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/1RwCYAem7x — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 11, 2022

Middlesex won the toss on Monday and elected to bat first in the four-day game against Worcestershire. Their innings lasted only 59.1 overs as they were bowled out for 188. Luke Hollman top-scored with 62 while Tom Helm returned on 50 not out. Umesh didn’t have a great day with the bat in hand as he was dismissed for a 3-ball duck. In reply, Worcestershire were 100/5 by stumps on Day 1.

Middlesex signed Umesh as Afridi’s like-for-like replacement. While the Indian pacer’s signing, the club’s Head of Men’s Performance Cricket, Alan Coleman, said, “It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the duration of the season, and since Shaheen returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we’ve been looking for the right player to replace him.”

“Yadav can make a huge difference for us for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup,” he added.

