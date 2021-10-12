Watch: Sunil Narine Clean bowls Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers in IPL Eliminator

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday qualified for the second Qualifiers by defeating Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in the Eliminator Round of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). KKR’s West Indies spinner Sunil Narine was the star performer for the two-time champions as he ran through the RCB’s middle-over. He finished the match with four wickets while conceding 21 overs in his allotted overs at an economical rate of 5.20.

Narine was exceptional with the ball throughout RCB’s batting. However, two of his biggest victim of the night were RCB skipper Virat Kohli and former South African skipper AB de Villiers. Interestingly, Narine dismissed both of them from the attack by removing their bails.

Narine removed Kohli in the 13th over of the match by deceiving him.

Bowling only his second over of the match, Narine gave the ball a good amount of flight and Kohli went for a sweep, leaving a huge gap between his bat and pad. He missed the ball and soon saw his leg stump going for a toss.

After removing Kohli from the attack, Narine returned to sent the dangerous de Villiers back to the stands before he could inspire a comeback. Narine dismissed ABD via an off-break delivery,

Even after removing ABD and Kohli, Narine continued his good work as he picked the wicket of RCB’s Australian all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, in his last over.Narine’s first victim of the night was Srikar Bharat.

After picking four wickets in the first innings of the match, Narine returned to smash 26 runs off 15 balls with a healthy strike rate of 173.33 as KKR defeated RCB to qualify for the next round of the league.

Kolkata will next take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 on Tuesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

