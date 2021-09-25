WATCH: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jagadeesha Suchith Takes a Stunner to Dismiss Deepak Hooda

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Jagadeesha Suchith took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Deepak Hooda at Sharjah. Hooda, who can be explosive at times, could have taken the game away from Kane Williamson-led side, but some brilliant act of fielding made sure that Punjab Kings failed to get a respectable total. Jason Holder was the bowler, who by now had accounted for two wickets. But, Hooda paid no heed to him and tried to loft the ball and was caught by Suchith who jumped to his left and snatched the ball from thin air.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Earlier Sunrisers won the toss and decided to bowl first. Their decision seemed right as Punjab Kings top order which has the liked of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle were kept shut for most part of the powerplay. Nicholas Pooran tried to launch himself, but failed on the Sharjah wicket which just kept on aiding slow ball bowlers. Holder made the best of the conditions and went onto take three wickets.

It was a battle of wooden spoon as Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the teams are placed in the last two positions of the IPL league standings. While Punjab Kings are seventh with six points, SRH find themselves in a terrible spot with their playoff chances are almost over.

Hyderabad’s bowlers restrict Punjab to 125/7

Sunrisers Hyderabad made regular strikes with the ball as Punjab Kings could manage only a meagre 125/7 in 20 overs here on Saturday. On a pitch that aided slower deliveries, Hyderabad took full advantage of it and kept Punjab on a tight leash throughout the innings.

Sent in to bat first, Punjab didn’t get the best of the starts with only 26 runs scored in four overs. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal struggled to time the ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar threatened Rahul’s outside edge but with no success as Rahul got away with streaky boundaries.

Nathan Ellis, Punjab Kings’ Debutante and ‘Death Over Specialist’, Was a Labourer Once

Rahul’s sluggish stay at the crease came to an end when he flicked straight to mid-wicket off Jason Holder’s first ball of the match in the fifth over. On the fifth ball, Holder had his second wicket as Agarwal chipped a drive straight to mid-off.

Chris Gayle’s quiet time at the crease ended with Rashid Khan getting one to turn in, trapping him lbw in the eleventh over. Nicholas Pooran slammed Sandeep Sharma for a six over deep mid-wicket. But Sharma’s slower delivery next up saw Pooran getting into the hoick early and went straight back to the bowler off the toe-end of the bat, grabbing the catch on second attempt.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here