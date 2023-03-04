Watch: 'Superman' Sikandar Raza's Blinder To Save Six In PSL

Zimbabwe international Sikandar Raza unquestionably ranks among the world’s most complete all-rounders in the present era. Apart from being a dangerous batter and a mystic spinner, he is also considered an electric fielder.

Doing justice to his reputation, Raza, during the Pakistan Super League match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators on March 2, produced a tremendous effort on the boundary line.

Quetta batter Will Smeed went for a huge strike, and it was looking to clear the fence comfortably. Just before the ball was about to cross the rope, Raza pulled off a brilliant save, changing the trajectory of the ball with an acrobatic dive.

Lahore spinner Rashid Khan bowled a short delivery to Smeed who tried to hammer a maximum over the mid-wicket. The shot initially looked certain to reach the other side of the boundary before Sikandar Raza’s strong hand came to the rescue. Keeping his eyes on the ball, he made a timely attempt and got a hold of the ball. As soon as he realised that he could not hold it longer, Raza threw it back into the game.

The crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium were sent into a frenzy after witnessing the astonishing effort by Sikandar Raza. The PSL dropped a clip of the same on Twitter, describing Raza as a “Superman.” “Unreal effort from the man of the hour,” it added further. Since being surfaced on the internet, a number of fans lauded the Quetta fielder for the outstanding save, showering praise in the comment section.

A fan termed Sikandar Raza “the best overseas pick of this PSL season” as well as a perfect combination of “ an attacking batsman, a spinner with variations and a great fielder.”

turning out to be the best overseas pick of this season. attacking batsman, spinner with variations & great in field#SikandarRaza #HBLPSL8 #LQvsQG— Muhammad Suhaib (@suhaiiib) March 2, 2023

Another fan gave the Zimbabwean cricketer a new name, calling him “Super Raza.”

A user found Sikandar Raza’s effort nothing but “simply outstanding.”

Simply outstanding!!— Hassan Hamayoun (@HassanHumayoun9) March 3, 2023

Apart from the fielding effort, Sikandar Raza made a major contribution with the bat in the match. On a day when most of the Lahore batters failed to produce anything notable, he notched up a well-composed half-century, scoring 71 runs off 34 deliveries. Powered by his knock, the Qalandars posted 148 runs on the board. Though it looked like an easy assignment for Quetta, their batter also failed to shine on the occasion and in the end, fell 17 runs short of the target.

Get the latest Cricket News here