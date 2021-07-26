Watch: Suresh Raina Cooking Up ‘Some Love and Positivity’

After drawing a lot of flak and outrage on social media for calling himself a Brahmin last week, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star player Suresh Raina surprised his 16.9 million followers on Instagram with a new video of him cooking in his kitchen. Raina, who is pretty active on the field, is also equally dynamic off it. On Sunday, he once again showcased his cooking skills as he prepared meal for his family. The southpaw, who is a big-time foodie, enjoys cooking and calls it his favourite hobby and the new video reel shared by the former India international shows him cooking with BTS’ Butter song playing in the background.

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is on a hiatus for now, Raina is making the most of the time he has got by cooking for his family whenever he can. The 34-year-old posted the video clip on the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “Cooking up some love, positivity & lots of good vibes. Who wants it?”

The video soon went viral and garnered over three lakh likes and tons of appreciative user comments on Instagram.

A few days back, Raina shared another video which shows him cooking another dish in the open. “Guess what I am cooking for my school friends?” the southpaw captioned along with the video.

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year, which was followed soon after his former skipper MS Dhoni called it quits from all formats of the game. However, he remains a vital cog for CSK and has been instrumental in the success of the franchise.

He is the third-highest run-getter in the IPL and the swashbuckling all-rounder is called ‘Mr IPL’ by cricket fans, scoring 123 runs in seven games in IPL 2021. Raina scored a fifty in his comeback match for CSK this season after pulling out of IPL 2020.

