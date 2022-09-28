WATCH: Suresh Raina Turns Back Clock to Take a Stunning Catch Against Australia Legends

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina turned back the clock and took a stunning catch of Ben Dunk during India Legends vs Australia Legends semifinal match in Road Safety World Series 2022. Raina, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year, is playing in RSWS for the first time this year. Raina was known for his athletism on the field and ranked among one of the best fielders to play for India.

The 35-year-old was at his athletic best in the first semifinals of RSWS 2022 as he took a couple of catches. On the first ball of the eight over, he grabbed an easy catch of Australia Legends skipper Shane Watson inside the circle.

Meanwhile, it was the last ball of the 16th over when Raina flew in the air to dismiss Ben Dunk. Abhimanyu Mithun kept it a bit wide from the batter as he guided the ball towards the point where Raina jumped and grabbed one of the best catches of the tournament. It was a very crucial wicket for India legends at that stage as Dunk was looking in good touch and founding boundaries at ease. He scored 46 runs off 26 balls.



Earlier, India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia Legends at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Watson shared a crucial 60-run opening stand with Alex Doolan to put Australia on the top early. However, Tendulkar read the conditions well and attacked the opposition with his spinners in the middle overs which worked well for his team. The spinners put a brake on the scoring rate as Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The rain stopped the match as Australia posted 136/5 in 17 overs at the time of interruption.



Australia Legends Playing XI: Shane Watson(c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Cameron White, Brad Haddin(w), Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes, Brett Lee

India Legends Playing XI: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun

