Watch: Suresh Raina’s Massive Six During Chennai Super Kings Practice

The second leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off on September 19 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) squaring off against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With just 15 more days to go for the resumption of India’s T20 domestic league, IPL teams have taken their preparations to another level. The IPL franchise and its players, who have already landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the concluding leg of the league, keep sharing updates from practice sessions on social media platforms.

Veteran Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina on Friday also shared a short clip from his net session on Instagram. “Ek Dum Dhueindar,” Raina wrote in the caption box of the post on the photo and video sharing application. The footage begins with Raina taking his batting position as his skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu watches him from behind the nets. And once the ball was delivered, the Southpaw smashed it off the ground. To give a extra edge, Raina played the soulful number Phir Se Ud Chala in the background of the video.

Cricket enthusiasts also gave their approval to Raina’s majestic six. At the time of writing this story, the post had garnered over 400k likes on Instagram. Fans also flooded the comment section of Raina’s post with fire, stat-struck and blue heart emojis.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar also commented on the post. “Toofan,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the three times IPL champions Chennai were among the first few teams to set up their camp in UAE. Chennai have won five of their opening seven games in IPL and will look to continue their impressive run when the cash-rich league will resume later this month.

