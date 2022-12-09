Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Chilling With 'Pawfect Buddies'

Suryakumar Yadav is using his break to spend some quality time with his “pawfect buddies." The cricketer posted a video of his interaction with pet dogs on Instagram. In the clip, SKY can be giving instruction to his pets who promptly responds to the commands with actions. “Downtime with my pawfect buddies,” the India batter wrote with the hashtags using the dogs’ names- Oreo and Pablo.

Suryakumar had a remarkable run in 2022. He played a crucial role in India’s triumph against New Zealand in the three-match T20I series last month. Suryakumar slammed a scintillating hundred to take India to victory in the only game that ended with a result.

He scored 111 off 51 balls to take India to a 191-run total in the second of the three-match T20 Series in the Kiwis’ backyard. New Zealand were bowled out for 126, giving India a victory in the match and eventually in the series. Suryakumar Yadav also had an impressive run in the T20I World Cup as well. The batter scored 239 from 6 innings in the tournament. This included three impressive half-centuries.

He is presently the number one batter in the ICC Rankings of batters in T20I cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav was rested for the white series against Bangladesh and India seems to be missing his services. A disappointing show by the batting unit, in both matches, has largely contributed to India’s series defeat.

India will be eyeing a victory in the third ODI to save some face. The third ODI between India and Bangladesh is set to be played on Saturday, December 11, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong

Meanwhile, Surya Kumar Yadav could be seen returning to cricketing action during the upcoming Ranji Trophy. The star batter is expected to play for his home side Mumbai in the premium domestic tournament.

The batter could be part of Mumbai’s team in their campaign opener against Hyderabad. Notably, Suryakumar has played 77 first-class matches to date. During that period, he has scored a total of 5326 runs averaging 44.01 runs. He has scored 26 centuries and 14 half-centuries in his First-Class career, recording the highest score of 200.

The new season of the Ranji Trophy is set to begin with a clash between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh on December 13.

