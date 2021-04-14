WATCH-Suryakumar Yadav Smashes 99-Meter Six; Hardik Pandya Shocked

After making his India debut, Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life. He has been hammering the bowlers out of the park occasionally but what he did against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai last night, was something out of the blue. He slammed Aussie speedster Pat Cummins out of the park as he executed a superb shot to bring up another fifty in IPL. He walked across his stumps and picked it up over Long On which landed on the top-tier of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This shocked a lot of players in the vicinity but it was Hardik Pandya, his colleague, who was absolutely taken aback by the shear magnanimous nature of it. Yadav went onto slam 56 off 36 balls and ended up giving MI the push on a slow wicket of Chepauk where the run-making does take some effort.

Yadav walked into bat at the fall of Quinton de Kock who was playing his first game for Mumbai in the tournament. A lot was expected from this South African but he failed to deliver. Earlier in the day….Mumbai Indians snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to keep their dominance over Kolkata Knight Riders intact in the IPL 2021 game at Chennai on Tuesday. KKR needed 31 needed off 31 with seven wickets in hand at one stage but choked big time as Mumbai got off the mark this year.

From that position, Nitish Rana and Shakib Al Hasan threw their wickets. And then, Andre Russell (9 off 15) and Dinesh Karthik (8* off 11) struggled to find the boundary as Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult did the job for MI. Krunal Pandya finished an incredible spell of 1 for 13 in 4 overs, while Rahul Chahar had wrecked the KKR top order with four wickets.

