WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Astonishing Six During Practice Match Against Western Australia

Suryakumar Yadav continued his purple patch with the bat as he scored 52 runs against Western Australia Cricket Association XI on Monday. Suryakumar slammed 52 runs off 35 balls as India managed to beat the hosts by 13 runs to start their T20 World Cup preparations on a positive note. He hit three fours and as many sixes and looked in total control during his stay in the middle.

A video of Surya’s massive six during the match went viral on social media. It was a length ball and the 32-year-old picked it up well by guiding it over square leg for a maximum. It was more like the stand-and-deliver stuff as he didn’t sweat much to dispatch it over the line.

MASSIVE SIX by Surya Kumar Yadav! What a shot! 👏🏾#INDvWA pic.twitter.com/11GS48TP0t — Sakun (@Sakun_SD) October 10, 2022



It is Suryakumar’s first tour to Australia with the Indian team but he didn’t find any difficulty adapting to the pace and bounce of the surface.

The Indian team, which has been training at the WACA for the past three days, wanted to get used to the pace and bounce of the track as the visitors scored 158 for six in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply, WACA XI managed only 145 in their 20 overs.

Senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were rested from the match as Rishabh Pant opened the innings with Rohit Sharma but the pair failed once again to give Inda a solid start.

The other man, who made a significant contribution, was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who scored a quickfire 29 off 20 balls. Deepak Hooda also chipped in with 22 off 14 balls as India scored 39 for two in the Powerplay.

Western Australia were bundled out for just 145. Arshdeep Singh was the best Indian bowler on view with impressive figures of 3/6 from three overs, while Bhuvneshwar (2/26) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/15) also chipped in with couple of wickets.



India’s next practice game against the same opposition is on October 13 before the team travels to Brisbane for the two official warm-up games against England and New Zealand.

Brief Scores: India 158 for 6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 52 off 35 balls, Hardik Pandya 29 off 20 balls, Deepak Hooda 22 off 14 balls) vs WACA XI 145 (Arshdeep Singh 3/6, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/26, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/10).

