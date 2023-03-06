Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Tried His Hand In Mumbai’s Gully Cricket; Plays Stunning ‘Supla’ Shot

Suryakumar Yadav certainly ranks among the few batters who have the exceptional ability to smash a six over any part of the ground. Owing to his wide range of unorthodox shots, the 32-year-old batter has already made his name in world cricket, especially in the shortest format. Apart from his immense popularity in the professional circuit, Surya seems to have built a significant fanbase in gully cricket. Well, the cricketer was recently spotted playing on the street in Mumbai.

In a clip shared by Surya’s IPL team Mumbai Indians on Facebook, the batter was seen showing his iconic scoop shot, also popular as the “Supla shot,” to the kids.

Being a Mumbaikar, Suryakumar Yadav is well acquainted with the nature of gully cricket in the city. In the video, Surya could be seen batting in front of plastic wickets and imitating a perfect scoop shot through his leg side.

A number of boys from the neighbouring areas, who gathered there to watch him play, went on to cheer for Surya as soon as the ball cleared the boundary line.

Suryakumar Yadav has currently been accompanying the Indian unit in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He made his red-ball debut in the Nagpur Test but following a below-par performance in the match, Surya lost his place in the starting eleven in the subsequent games. In his debut Test, the right-handed batter managed to survive just 20 balls and scored just 8 runs. Though he is unlikely to feature in the final Test of the four-match series, Surya is expected to return in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Even though he has failed to produce anything special yet in the longest format, Suryakumar Yadav’s sky-high form in limited-over formats is not unknown to cricket enthusiasts. The Mumbai batter, who has already recorded 1675 runs in the shortest format, is presently sitting at the top spot in ICC’s T20I batters’ rankings. Last year he also became the first Indian batter and only the second in the world to rack up 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year. So far, Surya has donned the Indian kit in 20 ODIs as well and has amassed a total of 433 runs in the format.

