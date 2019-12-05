Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

WATCH | Tabraiz Shamsi's 'Magical' Celebration in Mzansi Super League

There have been plenty of crazy celebrations on the cricket field, but Tabraiz Shamsi took it to another level after picking up a wicket in a Mzansi Super League 2019 match on Wednesday.

Cricketnext Staff |December 5, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
After dismissing Wihab Lubbe in the match between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat, Shamsi celebrated by pulling out a magic trick, leaving everyone stunned.

WATCH"

Shamsi had performed the trick in an earlier game too, after which he revealed his fascination for magic.

"I have always been fascinated by magic and different tricks," Shamsi had said.

"From the age of about 15 or 16, I wanted to become a magician as it was a hobby of mine. It wasn't just a phase, but something that really interested me as a small child. I still love it, but cricket obviously took over after that.

"People come out to watch us play and sometimes we (the players) become too serious.

"We are going to make mistakes out on the field, because everybody makes mistakes. The celebrations and tricks do not distract me from doing my job. I am not the first bowler to get hit out of the park and it is not my magic tricks that make me get hit.

"Entertaining on the field is just my way of taking pressure off myself and being able to enjoy things. I feel like when I am myself, I am able to play my best cricket."

