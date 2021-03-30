WATCH: Taskin Ahmed Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Martin Guptill

Taskin Ahmed, the Bangladesh fast bowler pulled off a stunner in the second T20I against New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday when he dived to take a magnificent one-handed catch at short fine-leg to get rid of Martin Guptill.

The moment of magic came in the sixth over of the New Zealand innings when the veteran opener was batting on 21 and facing Mohammad Saifuddin.

The pacer bowled a length delivery which Guptill tried to flick towards the fine-leg boundary only to meet a brilliant and diving Taskin on the way. Standing inside the 30-yard circle, he jumped to his left and stuck his left hand out and held onto a sensational catch. The ball had absolutely flown through Guptill’s bat and Taskin did a remarkable job in managing to pouch the catch in his non-bowling hand.

IPL 2021: The Ultimate Goal Is To Play For India In The Longest Format: Devdutt Padikkal

The whole team burst out in joy and everyone was left in awe of the stunning piece of work by Taskin in the field. The catch is already doing the rounds to become a strong contender for the ‘Catch of the Year’ award.

Bangladesh had won the toss and elected to field with New Zealand posting 173/5 in 17.5 overs in a rain-hit match. Glenn Phillip was the star batsmen hammering 58 off just 31 deliveries. The DLS method came into play and Bangladesh’s target was revised to 171 in 16 overs.

Soumya Sarkar smashed a 27-ball 51 but with not too many other substantial contributions from the top and middle order, Bangladesh fell well short of their revised target of 171 from 16 overs and went down by 28 runs.

New Zealand clinched the three-match series 2-0.