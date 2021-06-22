WATCH: Team India Celebrates Harleen Deol’s Birthday as She Turns 23

The Indian women cricket team on Monday celebrated all-rounder Harleen Deol’s birthday as she turned 23. The video of the same was posted on the official Instagram page of the Indian Cricket Team. In the short clip, Indian players could be heard singing “happy birthday, to you” as Harleen cut the cake. Harleen was left out of the team’s Test and ODIs squad when the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI women) announced the squad. However, the ace cricketer was picked in India’s 17-member squad for the T20I series against the same opponent.

Team Indian kicked off their England tour with a one-off Test on June 16 at the Bristol County Ground. The four-day Test match ended in a draw. Currently, the Indian team is enjoying a short break from their busy schedule.

Women in blue will return to action on June 27, when they kick start their three-match ODI series in Bristol. The second and third match of the tournament will be played on June 30 and July 3 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton and the New Road in Worcester respectively.

The T20I series between India and England will start on July 9 at the Northampton County Ground. After that Team India will travel to Hove and Chelmsford for the second (July 11) and third (July 15) T20Is.

Harleen made her ODI debut against England in 2019 in Mumbai. In her debut match, Harleen scored 2 runs off 8 balls and did now ball as India won the match by 66 runs. After that, Harleen was axed from the Indian women’s One-dayer squad.

The right-handed batter has represented India in 9 T20Is and scored 110 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 89.43. She also picked six wickets. She made her T20I debut against England Women in 2019 in Guwahati. Harleen scored 8 runs off 10 balls as India lost the match by 41 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here