Watch: Team India hoist the tricolour on the 75th Independence Day in London

The Indian cricket team celebrated the country’s 75th Independence Day, as captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri hoisted the tricolour in the British capital. The Indian contingent,including their family members and support staff, gathered around for the flag hoisting ceremony outside their hotel before leaving for the Lord’s cricket stadium later in the day. Kohli and Shastri came forward to unfurl the Indian tricolour which was hoisted on a mast. Following the flag hoisting, Team India sang the national anthem and chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai" (Glory to Mother India) were also heard.

India and England are playing in the second Test of the five-match Test series at Lord’s and the country’s Independence Day fell on day four of the ongoing Test. Meanwhile, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the auspicious occasion on social media platforms. “On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Team India members came together to hoist the flag,” the country’s apex cricketing body wrote in the caption.

Following the flag hoisting ceremony, several India players took to social media to post wishes on the occasion. Spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma among others posted to wish countrymen a ‘Happy Independence Day’.

“Happy 75th Independence Day India,” Ashwin wrote on Instagram.

“To be a part of this glorious country and to get the chance to represent it is the greatest gift I have received,” Pant wrote on Twitter. “Let’s remember all those who put India’s independence ahead of themselves and gave us freedom,” he added.

Fast bowler Shami shared a short dance performance video clip of his daughter Aairah Shami, “Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!” he captioned the video.

“This Independence Day 2021, let’s take a moment to value our nation and never forget the supreme sacrifices made by our brave hearts to give us freedom, today, Jai Hind!” pace veteran Ishant wrote on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, the fourth day four of the ongoing Lord’s Test started after an interruption from rain. Earlier, the hosts were dismissed on 391 on day three in reply to 364 scored by the visitors in their first essay. However, India finished the day with 181/6 on the board with a 154-run lead.

