WATCH: Team India Players Cheer Loudly For Renuka Singh After She Joins RCB For Rs 1.5 Crore at WPL Auction

Team India pacer Renuka Singh was elated after Royal Challengers Bangalore signed her for Rs 1.5 Crore in the Women’s Premier League Auction 2023 on Monday. The star pace-woman emerged as a big match-winner for India with the ball in recent times.

The 27-year-old made her international debut in 2021 and has become a mainstay in the Indian set-up across formats. India play her as the first-choice pacer as her recent exploits with the ball against big teams have instilled a belief in the captain regarding her abilities.

Delhi Capitals started the bid for Renuka and Royal Challengers Bangalore joined them straightaway and managed to sign her at the end.

The video of Indian players cheering loudly for Renuka after she joined RCB went viral on social as the franchise also reposted it.

Her family also celebrate the occasion and shared sweets with the close ones in Himachal Pradesh

▶️ Not just from South Africa, we have s̐̈w̐̈e̐̈e̐̈t̐̈ reactions from Himachal too! Here’s Renuka Singh’s family she was picked by RCB at INR 1.5CR. #WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/BbV40stApL— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

Renuka also shared her excitement of playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore alongside her India teammate Smriti Mandhana who was signed by the franchise for a whopping INR 3.4 crore.

She was recently named the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year following a great run in 2022. She beat Australia’s Darcie Brown, England’s Alice Capsey and compatriot Yastika Bhatia to become the recipient of the honour.

The 27-year-old was also part of the ICC T20I and ODI Teams of the year. She burst into the scene in a busy 12 months for the India team. She bagged 40 wickets for her country in 2022 in just 29 matches across the two white-ball formats, filling the void of the great Jhulan Goswami. Renuka was especially potent in the ODIs, taking 18 wickets at an average of just 14.88.

