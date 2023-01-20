Watch: Team India Receives A Grand Welcome In Raipur Ahead Of Second ODI

A buoyant Team India will take on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the second ODI on January 21. India have a great chance to wrap up the three-match series in the second game itself which will be held at Raipur. Ahead of the intriguing contest, Team India arrived in Raipur on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Co were given a warm welcome at the Raipur airport as well as at their team hotel. While hundreds of die-hard fans cheered them at the airport, the entire contingent was treated to a traditional dance performance at the hotel. BCCI has even tweeted a short video of Team India’s heartwarming welcome in Raipur. The video of the caption read, “Warm welcome for #TeamIndia here in Raipur ahead of the 2nd #INDvNZ ODI.”

Fans have praised the authorities for their treatment of the whole team.

Very nice gesture 🙌— king4ever (@Shubhamdhekle4) January 19, 2023

Another fan commented, "I am feeling so much proud of my city Raipur after watching this."

I am feeling so much proud of my city Raipur after watching this.— BODHISATVA DHURANDHER (@LOCUZZ_17) January 19, 2023

Tom Latham-led New Zealand have their task cut out for the second ODI. The Kiwi batters were found wanting against Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav in the Hyderabad ODI. Only Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner looked at ease on the crease in that match. The visitors only managed to avoid a humiliating defeat due to Bracewell’s scintillating 140. New Zealand will have to put up a better show with the bat to have a fighting chance.

The likes of Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips will have to step up if New Zealand are to salvage the series.

New Zealand bowlers will also have find a way to get past Shubman Gill who appears to be in the form of his life. In the first ODI, Gill smashed the hapless Kiwi bowlers all around the park as he notched up his first ODI double-century. If New Zealand can make early inroads in the Indian batting line-up, then it can be anybody’s game.

It remains to be seen if skipper Rohit Sharma will persist with the same playing XI or tinker with the winning combination. Someone like a Rajat Patidar could be drafted in the playing XI, considering the conditions at Raipur.

