Watch: Team India Went Light Camera Action Ahead of Sri Lanka Series

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India has completed their photoshoot in the blue jersey ahead of their white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The video of Men in Blue’s shoot was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “When Team India went lights, camera, action. The excitement is building up ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka,” BCCI captioned the clip on the microblogging site. The 51 seconds footage starts with Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad taking positing in front of the camera followed by wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.

When #TeamIndia wentLights ⚡️Camera 📸Action 🎬The excitement is building up ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka 👌 👌 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/fo1HrkTR8B — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2021

The video mostly focused upon young guns like Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal. However, the senior players of the team like all-rounder Hardik Pandya and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were also seen.

The Indian cricket enthusiasts were also happy to see their favourites cricketers in action, albeit in the photoshoot, after the schedule for Sri Lanka tour was revised.

Responding to BCCI’s video, a fan wrote, “Really looking forward to this series with the youngsters in the squad, Shikhar Dhawan leading and Dravid as a coach. Hoping the boys and management do well.”

Really looking forward for this series with a mostly youngster squad, Dhawan leading and Dravid as coach. Hoping the boys and management do well. 🏏— Rohaan Irani (@rohaan003) July 14, 2021

However, a few fans also asked BCCI to not create too much hype about players with their promotion videos and let their performance do the talking.

“BCCI don’t jump too much. Let them perform first. Too much hype as always. Let them play some quality cricket like Australia, then make them hero’s and not now,” read another comment on the post.

BCCI don't jump too much. Let them perform first. Too much hype.. As always. Let them play some quality cricket like Australia, then make them hero's and not now.— Bangbang (@Bangban98550689) July 14, 2021

Another cricket enthusiast extended his greeting to Team India for their upcoming tour.

#TeamIndia set fire on the field with your blazing performance. All the Best 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼💪💪👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼— Sudipto Mitra (@Sudipto92634157) July 14, 2021

The six-match long tour between India and Sri Lanka was earlier slated to kick off on July 13. However, the series was later postponed by five days due to COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp and will now kick off on July 18.

