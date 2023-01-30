WATCH | Team India Youngsters Recreate Viral 'Kala Chashma' Celebration After U-19 Women's T20 WC Win

Shafali Verma’s Indian Women’s U-19 cricket team etched their names in the history books as they won the inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, beating England by 7 wickets at Potchefstroom.

After the historic victory, the young stars of India U-19 Women’s cricket team celebrated their triumph by recreating the viral ‘Kala Chashma’ trend.

ICC’s Instagram handle shared a fun reel on Sunday, January 29 after India’s victory as many youngsters from the Shafali Verma-led unit danced to the tunes of ‘Kala Chashma’.

“Winning on the field and off it, India - ICC Women’s #U19T20WorldCup Champions," wrote ICC alongside the reel.

The reel garnered more than 7 lakh likes within 12 hours after it was posted.

Watch:

Meanwhile talking about the final between India U-19 and England U-19, the Indian skipper Shafali won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The Indian bowling attack was on-fire as they restricted England to a modest total of 68 runs, with Titas Sadhu, Parshavi Chopra and Archana Devi all claiming 2 wickets each.

Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav and skipper Shafali also chipped in with a wicket each. Ryana MacDonald-Gay was the highest run-scorer for her side with 19 runs.

Needing 69 runs to etch their names in the history books, Gongadi Trisha scored 24 runs while Soumya Tiwari also played an unbeaten 24-run knock as Shafali and Co chased down the required total with 6 overs to spare.

After India’s victory, the whole nation was elated with the achievement of the U-19 Women’s side as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah among others congratulated Shafali and Co on their performances.

Former Indian skippers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami also expressed their delight, while BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for the Indian team and their support staff after the World Cup win.

