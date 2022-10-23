Watch: The Incredible Moment When Indian Fans at MCG Sang 'Jana Gana Mana' in Unison

A stunning video showing thousands of fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has emerged on social media wherein they are seen singing the Indian national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in unison.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The MCG has been jam-packed today with fans from across the globe for the much-awaited India vs Pakistan contest in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

MCG was reverberating during the national anthems when the players of the two teams lined up side-by-side ahead of the start of the match.

It’s easy to gauge the incredible atmosphere during the time Indian national anthem was being sung by the passionate fans. And the way India captain Rohit Sharma reacted right afterwards was proof enough of how much emotionally charged the build-up has been and the high-stakes this contest entails.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan. “Looks like a good pitch, it’s always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage.” Rohit said during the toss.

Rohit said the preparation for the tournament has been good. “Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now,” he said.

This is the third time this year that the two teams are meeting on the cricket field. The first two of these came at the Asia Cup 2022 when they shared the honours one-all.

The two rivals also kickstarted their respective campaigns last year when the squared-off against each other. Then Pakistan waited their long wait for a world cup win over India with a dominant show.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here