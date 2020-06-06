WATCH | The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Episode 1 With Parthiv Patel

Ever wondered how much 'cricket' cricketers know? Watch India and Royal Challengers Cricketer Parthiv Patel take up the quiz on Laws of Cricket. 10 questions: 4 Easy, 3 Medium and 3 Tough. 3 lifelines.
QUESTIONS:
Easy section
1. (Fill in the blank) __ is the only fielder permitted to wear external leg guards.
A: Wicketkeeper
B: Silly point
C: Short leg
D: No restrictions
2. How many fielders (maximum) are permitted behind the popping crease (behind square) on the on-side at the instant of bowler's delivery?
A: 2, including the wicketkeeper
B: 2, apart from the wicketkeeper
C: 4, apart the wicketkeeper
3. A batsman defends the ball. The ball rolls back towards the stump. To protect his wicket, the batsman kicks the ball and it goes to the boundary. What happens next?
A: The batting side is given four leg byes
B: No runs are awarded
C: The batsman is given out obstructing the field
4. A bowler oversteps and bowls a wide in the same ball. What will the umpire call?
A: Wide
B: No ball
C: Wide and No ball
Medium section
5. Strong winds at one side of the pitch keeps displacing the bails off their position. What should the umpires do?
A: Suspend play till conditions improve
B: Remove bails from the affected end and continue the game
C: Remove bails from both ends and continue the game
6. The batsman defends the ball, which gets stuck between his knee and pad. The keeper 'catches' or takes the ball from the pad and appeals. The umpire should:
A: Give it out
B: Give it not out as the ball becomes dead when it is stuck between pad and bat
C: Ask the fielding team captain if he wants to continue with the appeal, and give out if captain persists.
7. The ball delivered by a fast bowler hits the inside edge of the batsman's bat, then hits the stumps and then goes straight to the wicketkeeper without touching the ground. The bails fall off AFTER the catch is taken. How is the batsman dismissed?
A: Bowled
B: Caught behind
C: Bowled & caught behind
Tough section
8. The umpires miscount the number of balls in an over and allow a seventh ball. However, the seventh ball turns out to be a wide. What happens now?
A: The seventh ball is counted as a wide, and the bowler is made to re-bowl it as it was a wide.
B: The seventh ball is counted as a wide, but the bowler need not re-bowl the extra delivery.
C: The seventh ball is not counted.
9. The striker hits the ball in the air. As the mid-on fielder gets under the ball to catch it, the non-striker shouts to distract him. The fielder, however, catches the ball. What happens?
A: The striker is out caught
B: The non striker is out obstructing the field
C: The striker is out obstructing the field
D: Both batsmen are out.
10. The striker hits the ball in the air. As the mid-on fielder gets under the ball to catch it, the non-striker shouts to distract him. The fielder drops the catch. What happens?
A: The striker is out for obstruction
B: The non striker is out for obstruction
C: Both batsmen are not out
***
Parthiv Patel got 8 out of 10. How many did you get right?
ANSWERS
1. A (wicketkeeper)
MCC Law 27.1 Protective equipment: The wicket-keeper is the only fielder permitted to wear gloves and external leg guards.
2. B (2 apart from wicketkeeper)
MCC Law 28.4 Limitation of on side fielders: At the instant of the bowler’s delivery there shall not be more than two fielders, other than the wicket-keeper, behind the popping crease on the on side. A fielder will be considered to be behind the popping crease unless the whole of his/her person whether grounded or in the air is in front of this line.
In the event of infringement of this Law by any fielder, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball.
3. B (No runs)
MCC Law 34.3 Ball lawfully struck more than once: The striker may, solely in order to guard his/her wicket and before the ball has been touched by a fielder, lawfully strike the ball a second or subsequent time with the bat, or with any part of his/her person other than a hand not holding the bat.
The striker may guard his/her wicket even if the delivery is a No ball. However, the striker may not prevent the ball from being caught by striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket.
4. B (No ball).
MCC Law 21.13 No ball to over-ride Wide: A call of No ball shall over-ride the call of Wide ball at any time.
5. Answer: C (Remove bails from both ends)
MCC Law 8.5 Dispensing with bails: The umpires may agree to dispense with the use of bails, if necessary. If they so agree then no bails shall be used at either end. The use of bails shall be resumed as soon as conditions permit.
6. B (not out)
MCC Law 20.1.1.4: The ball becomes dead when whether played or not it becomes trapped between the bat and person of a batsman or between items of his/her clothing or equipment.
7. A (bowled):
MCC Law 32.2 Bowled to take precedence: The striker is out Bowled if his/her wicket is put down as in 32.1 even though a decision against him/her for any other method of dismissal would be jutsified.
8. B (wide + no need to re-bowl)
MCC Law 17.5 Umpire miscounting
17.5.1 If the umpire miscounts the number of valid balls, the over as counted by the umpire shall stand.
17.5.2 If, having miscounted, the umpire allows an over to continue after 6 valid balls have been bowled, he/she may subsequently call Over when the ball becomes dead after any delivery, even if that delivery is not a valid ball.
9. A (The striker is out caught)
MCC Law 33.5 Caught to take precedence
If the criteria of 33.1 are met and the striker is not out Bowled, then he/she is out Caught, even though a decision against either batsman for another method of dismissal would be justified.
10. A (Striker out obstruction)
MCC Law 37.3 Obstructing a ball from being caught
37.3.1 If the delivery is not a No ball, the striker is out Obstructing the field if wilful obstruction or distraction by either batsman prevents the striker being out Caught.
37.3.2 37.3.1 shall apply even if an obstruction is caused by the striker in lawfully guarding his/her wicket under the provision of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).
37.3.3 If an obstruction or distraction takes place from a No ball then the batsman who caused the obstruction or distraction will be out Obstructing the field.
37.3.4 37.3.3 shall not apply if the striker obstructs while instinctively defending his/her wicket with a lawful second strike.
PS: Laws of cricket is often a matter of interpretation by the umpires. We hope we've got them right in this quiz. If not, please let it go as a dubious/bad decision by the umpire! After all, the umpire's decision is final.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
WATCH | The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Episode 1 With Parthiv Patel
Watch India and Royal Challengers Cricketer Parthiv Patel take up the quiz on Laws of Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings