WATCH | The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Episode 2 With Varun Aaron

Ever wondered how much 'cricket' cricketers know? Watch India and Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Varun Aaron take up the quiz on Laws of Cricket. 10 questions: 4 Easy, 3 Medium and 3 Tough. 3 lifelines.
QUESTIONS:
Easy section
1. What is the preamble to the laws of cricket?
It reads: Cricket owes much of its appeal and enjoyment to the fact that it should be played not only according to the Laws, but also within the __ of ___
2. Who are the owners and custodians of the laws of cricket?
A: Marylebone cricket club
B: Madras Cricket Club
C: England and Wales Cricket Board
D: ICC
3. A ground has a heavy and a light roller available for a Test match. Who decides which roller is to be used (before the start of each day)?
A: The umpires
B: Captain of the batting side
C: Captain of the bowling side
D: The groundsmen and curator
4. Can an umpire give a batsman out without an appeal by the bowling team?
A: Yes
B: No
Medium section
5. In which of the following ways will a batsman be dismissed even in case of a wide ball?
A: Run out
B: Hit wicket
C: Obstructing the field
D: All of the above
6. A batsman is out caught behind, but the umpire calls a no-ball for overstepping. Before the next ball is bowled, the bowling team's coach sees replays and alerts the captain that the bowler had NOT overstepped. The captain brings it to the attention of the umpire and wants a change in the decision. The umpire will:
A: Change the decision to OUT.
B: Stick to NOT OUT and NO BALL decision.
C: Sticks to NOT OUT decision, but revokes the NO BALL.
7. For which of the following dismissals does the bowler get credit?
C: Hit the ball twice
D: Obstructing the field
Tough section
8. The batsman hits the ball to the deep and completes three runs. While turning for another run, the bowler deliberately stands in front of the batsman and prevents him from running. How many runs are scored?
A: 3 (completed runs)
B: 4 (3 completed + 1 for ongoing run)
C: 8 (3 completed + 5 penalty)
D: 9 (3 completed + 1 ongoing + 5 penalty)
9. In an ODI match, the batsman hits the ball to the deep. The fielder's throw hits the spider-cam cable and ricochets back beyond the boundary. At the instance of the throw, the batsmen had crossed on their third run. How many runs are awarded?
A: No run, it is a dead ball
B: 2 runs (the completed runs)
C: 3 runs (2 completed + 1 in progress)
D: 6 runs (two completed runs + 4 overthrows)
10. An extremely fast bowler bowls a bouncer, which hits the batsman's helmet and flies directly beyond the boundary. It is not a no-ball. How many runs are given?
A: 0, the ball is dead
B: 4
C: 5 (penalty)
D: 6
Bonus question
11. A batsman edges the ball to the wicketkeeper. The bowling side does not appeal immediately. As the bowler walks back, and before he starts his run-up for the next ball, the wicketkeeper and slip fielders appeal. Can the umpire the batsman out?
A: No, it's too late.
B: Yes, he can.
C: Fielding team will be called for unnecessary appealing.
Varun Aaron got 8 out of 10. How many did you get right?
ANSWERS
1. Spirit of Cricket
2. A (Marylebone Cricket Club)
3. B (Captain of the batting side)
MCC 9.1.3 Choice of rollers: If there is more than one roller available the captain of the batting side shall choose which one is to be used.
4. B (No)
MCC 31.1 Umpire not to give batsman out without an appeal: Neither umpire shall give a batsman out, even though he/she may be out under the Laws, unless appealed to by a fielder.
5. D (all of the above)
MCC 22.9 Out from a Wide: When Wide ball has been called, neither batsman shall be out under any of the Laws except 35 (Hit wicket), 37 (Obstructing the field), 38 (Run out) or 39 (Stumped).
6. B (stick to NOT OUT and NO BALL)
MCC 21.12 Revoking a call of No ball: An umpire shall revoke the call of No ball if Dead ball is called under any of Laws 20.4.2.4, 20.4.2.5, 20.4.2.6, 20.4.2.8 or 20.4.2.9 (Umpire calling and signalling Dead ball).
7. B (hit wicket)
8. Answer: D (9)
MCC 41.5: Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batsman
41.5.6 The bowler’s end umpire shall
- award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side.
41.5.8 Any runs completed by the batsmen before the offence shall be scored, together with any runs for penalties awarded to either side. Additionally, the run in progress shall be scored whether or not the batsmen had already crossed at the instant of the offence.
9. Answer: C (3 runs)
ICC 20.1.4 Should a ball thrown by a fielder make contact with a camera on or over the field of play, its apparatus or its cable, either umpire shall call and signal dead ball. Unless this was already a No ball or Wide, the ball shall count as one of the over. All runs scored to that point shall count, plus the run in progress if the batsmen have already crossed.
10. Answer: 4
19.7.1 A Boundary 6 will be scored if and only if the ball has been struck by the bat and is first grounded beyond the boundary without having been in contact with the ground within the field of play. This shall apply even if the ball has previously touched a fielder.
11. Answer: B (Yes)
MCC 31.3 Timing of appeals: For an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called.
PS: Laws of cricket is often a matter of interpretation by the umpires. We hope we've got them right in this quiz. If not, please let it go as a dubious/bad decision by the umpire! After all, the umpire's decision is final.
