WATCH | The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Episode 3 With India Pacer Jaydev Unadkat

Watch India and Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat take up the quiz on Laws of Cricket

Karthik Lakshmanan |June 17, 2020, 6:07 PM IST
Ever wondered how much 'cricket' cricketers know? Watch India, Saurashtra and Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat take up the quiz on Laws of Cricket. 10 questions: 4 Easy, 3 Medium and 3 Tough. 3 lifelines.

QUESTIONS:

Easy section

1. Seeing a batsman getting ready to play a switch hit, a left-hand bowler in his run up suddenly delivers the ball with his right hand. What will the umpire do?

A: Allow it

B: Calls no ball

2. Seeing the batsman move around in the crease, a bowler suddenly switches from over the stumps to around the stumps in the middle of his run up. What will the umpire do?

A: Allow it

B: Calls no ball

3. Apart from run out and stumping, for which of the following forms of dismissals will the striker's end (square-leg) umpire answer appeals to?

A: Hit wicket

B: Obstructing the field

C: Caught behind

D: Hit the ball twice

4. What is the upper limit for the number of fielders allowed on the leg-side in an ODI?

A: 3

B: 4

C: 5

D: No limit

Medium section

5. Two fielders go for a catch along the boundary line. One fielder is inside the boundary and another fielder runs outside the boundary to avoid collision. The fielder inside the boundary takes the catch. Immediately, the fielder outside the boundary taps on the catcher’s back in jubilation. What will the umpire call?

A: 6 runs

B: Out caught

C: 7 runs (6 + no-ball)

D: 11 runs (6 + penalty)

6. The batsman hits the ball straight. It hits the stumps, and then the umpire on the full, and is then caught by a fielder. The umpire's decision on appeal is:

A: Out

B: Not out, dead ball

C: Not out, the fielding team is warned for needless appealing.

7. A fielder at the boundary fields the ball, and while throwing it, accidentally throws it back beyond the boundary into the crowd. At the instant of the throw, the batsmen had completed two runs. How many runs will be awarded in total?

A: 2

B: 4

C: 6

ALSO WATCH: The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Episode 2 With India Fast Bowler Varun Aaron

Tough section

8. In how many ways can a batsman be dismissed in a no-ball?

A: 1

B: 2

C: 3

D: 4

9. It is a tense final over of a T20 match. After hitting the ball to the deep, the batsman DELIBERATELY runs short in the first run (to ensure he is back on strike) and comes back for a second run. What action should the umpire take?

A: No runs to batting team, award five runs penalty to the fielding side

B: 1 run to the batting side along with a warning for the batsman

C: Give the batsman OUT for unfair play

10. An extremely fast bowler bowls a bouncer, which flies over the batsman and keeper and directly beyond the boundary. It is not a no-ball or a wide. How many runs are given?

A: 0, the ball is dead

B: 4 byes

C: 5 (penalty)

D: 6 byes

ALSO WATCH, EPISODE 1 WITH PARTHIV PATEL:

Jaydev Unadkat got 9/10. How many did you get right?

ANSWERS:

  1. B (No ball)MCC 21.1.1 The umpire shall ascertain whether the bowler intends to bowl right handed or left handed, over or round the wicket, and shall so inform the striker.It is unfair if the bowler fails to notify the umpire of a change in his/her mode of delivery.  In this case the umpire shall call and signal No ball.2. B (No ball)

    3. A (Hit wicket)

    MCC 31.5 Answering appeals: The striker’s end umpire shall answer all appeals arising out of any of Laws 35 (Hit wicket), 39 (Stumped) or 38 (Run out) when this occurs at the wicket-keeper’s end.  The bowler’s end umpire shall answer all other appeals.

4. Answer: B (5)

28.4 ICC Playing conditions

Limitation of on side fielders: 28.4.1 At the instant of delivery, there may not be more than 5 fielderson the leg side.

5. B (Out caught)

MCC 19.5.1 A fielder is grounded beyond the boundary if some part of his/her person is in contact with - another fielder who is grounded beyond the boundary, if the umpire considers that it was the intention of either fielder that the contact should assist in the fielding of the ball.

6. A (out)

7. C (6)

MCC 19.8 Overthrow or wilful act of fielder

If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be: the allowance for the boundary and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act.

8. C (3)

MCC 21.18 Out from a No ball: When No ball has been called, neither batsman shall be out under any of the Laws except 34 (Hit the ball twice), 37 (Obstructing the field) or 38 (Run out).

9. A (No runs + 5 run penalty)

MCC 18.5 Deliberate short runs: 18.5.1  If either umpire considers that one or both batsmen deliberately ran short at that umpire’s end, the umpire concerned shall, when the ball is dead, call and signal Short run and inform the other umpire of what has occurred and apply 18.5.2.

18.5.2       The bowler’s end umpire shall: disallow all runs to the batting side

- return any not out batsman to his/her original end

- award 5 Penalty runs to the fielding side

10.  B (4 byes)

MCC 19.7.1 A Boundary 6 will be scored if and only if the ball has been struck by the bat.

PS: Laws of cricket is often a matter of interpretation by the umpires. We hope we've got them right in this quiz. If not, please let it go as a dubious/bad decision by the umpire! After all, the umpire's decision is final.

